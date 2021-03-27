People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.75 to $20.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

