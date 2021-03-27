UBS Group Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.00.

MDB opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

