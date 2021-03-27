LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.