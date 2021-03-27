Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

