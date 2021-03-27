Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $316.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Shares of RE stock opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. AJO LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

