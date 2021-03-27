Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Sells $421,200.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WIFI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $627.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

