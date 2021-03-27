AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

