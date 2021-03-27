Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Fabrinet worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

