Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $159,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

