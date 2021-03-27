The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,736 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of The New York Times worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $48.84 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.