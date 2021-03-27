The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 962,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

