ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,967 shares of company stock worth $5,878,829 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCXI stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

