The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.81 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,646 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

