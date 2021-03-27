Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Primo Water worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

