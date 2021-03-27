Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

