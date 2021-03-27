Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 869,647 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,647 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.90% of Emerald worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerald by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

