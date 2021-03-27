Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.71% of Mistras Group worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

