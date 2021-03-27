LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

