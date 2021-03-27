Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $91.93 and a twelve month high of $177.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.