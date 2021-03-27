Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 176,020 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.