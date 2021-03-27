Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,781 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.91% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000.

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $164.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63.

