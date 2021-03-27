Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $262.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -973.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.15. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.23 and a 12-month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

