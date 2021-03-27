Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,668 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Granite Construction worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

GVA stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

