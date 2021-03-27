Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $44.41 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

