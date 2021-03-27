World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

