Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

