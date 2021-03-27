Credit Suisse AG Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 414.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.51% of MTS Systems worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,604,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 913.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 255,841 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTSC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

