Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $65.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

