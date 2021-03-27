Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.