EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice reiterated an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

