FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for FMC Corp for the first quarter have been stable of late. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides is likely to support the company’s sales in 2021. Moreover, the company should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. New products should drive its top line this year. The acquisition of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp also remains committed to boost shareholders’ value and drive free cash flows. However, it faces headwinds from volume pressure in the first quarter due to lower cotton acreage in Brazil. FMC Corp also faces headwinds from higher raw material and logistic costs, which may hurt margins. Unfavorable currency is also expected to impact its results.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FMC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

