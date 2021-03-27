ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

