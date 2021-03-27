Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 272.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

