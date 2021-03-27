Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

