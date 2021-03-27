Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 426 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 229.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $275.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.