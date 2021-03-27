Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,699 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.37 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

