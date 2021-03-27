Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,356 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in The AES by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The AES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The AES by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

