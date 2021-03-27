Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $986.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

