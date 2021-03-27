Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VEII opened at $0.09 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Value Exchange International
Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.