Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VEII opened at $0.09 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

