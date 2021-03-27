The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.53 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

