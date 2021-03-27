DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $201.96 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

