Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

