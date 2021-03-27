Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

