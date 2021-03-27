Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

