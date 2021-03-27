Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

