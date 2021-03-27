Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 333,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

