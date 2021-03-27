Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

