Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 92,784 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 497,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 403,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

