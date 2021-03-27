Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,642 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

COR opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

