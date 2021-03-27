Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $2,665,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.